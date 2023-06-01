National Award: Davido thanks Federal Government

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, with stage name: Davido, has thanked the Federal Government for conferring on him the national honour of the Order of the Niger.

Davido, who took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude, is among 340 other Nigerians so honoured.

The honour was bestowed on them by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Davido tweeted: “Honored to hear the news that I have been conferred with an OON (Officer of the Order of Nigeria) by The Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I am grateful for this recognition and honour.

“It has always been my mission to use my platform to showcase our country – the passion, the resilience, the joy the culture, and of course the struggles of our people.

“I do not take any of this for granted.

“We have one Nigeria and we will continue to do whatever we must to make it better!

“Thank you all for being on this journey with me.

“So help us God. 001 – OON.”

