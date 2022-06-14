National Assembly workers suspend strike over salary arrears

The National Assembly workers under the aegis of Parliamentary Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Tuesday suspended their one-week strike over unpaid salary arrears.

Sunday Fabiyi, Chairman, PASAN Abuja chapter, said this when he addressed his colleagues in Abuja.

Fabiyi said that the strike was being suspended following an agreement with the NASS management.

“Our agreement with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the management is that by July, we will get approval for payment and that they will commence implementation.

“If they do not comply with our demands and call for a town hall meeting, we are going to resume our strike. So for now, we are suspending our protest,” he said.

Fabiyi said that the union would resume strike if the management failed to honour its promise.

Mohammed Usman, the National President, Parliament Association appealed to his colleagues to put their trust on the union without thinking of betrayal.

“Because of the respect we have for the Senate President we decided to give him that benefit to mediate for the first time,” he said.

He said that the union had urged the management to withdraw its court case against PASAN, adding that the Senate President had instructed the withdrawal of the case.