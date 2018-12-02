National Assembly: Union fixes date to protest unpaid salaries, allowances

National Assembly staff under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria had fixed December 4 to stage a protest over unpaid salaries and allowances.

Suleiman Haruna, the union’s Secretary-General, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

Haurna said the first phase of the protest would take place between December 4 and December 8.

The association said the move had become necessary following nonchalant attitude of the national assembly leadership to toward their demands.

He explained that the action would be a blend of protest and picketing of offices within the assembly, adding that the union would not tolerate default from members.

According to him, the action will commence between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily within the stipulated days.

Haruna explained that members were demanding to be put on the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure.

He said: “Also, all pending staff promotions and conversion letters should be released with arrears fully paid on or before December 31.

“The association has already issued a two-week ultimatum to the management to fulfill these demands or face strike.”