The National Assembly has injected N1 billion into the revised 2020 Budget for the review of the the 1999 Constitution.

This was contained in a list of the proposals of spending by the National Assembly in the 2020 Budget.

The N1 billion earmarked for the review of the 1999 Constitution in the 2020 Budget is separate from the N128 billion budget of the National Assembly for the year.

The proposal to spend N1 billion on the review of the Constitution is under the Service Wide votes of the revised 2020 Budget as passed by the National Assembly.

In the past Assembly, the money for the review of the Constitution is always in the National Assembly budget.

But the revised budget as passed by the lawmakers showed that it was a single line item in the National budget.

It is also separate from the N9.25 billion provision for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex packaged in the budget of the Federal Capital Territory.

It also comes amid expectations that the Senator Ahmad Lawan-led National Assembly will make the details of the N128 billion budget of the National Assembly public.

Many lawmakers had complained that none of them knows the details of the N128 billion budget of the National Assembly.

It could be recalled that in February 2020, Lawan inaugurated a 56-man Constitution Review Committee headed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Members of the committee, who will also serve as the Steering Committee, include the Principal Officers: Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda; and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

Other members include former Deputy Senate President, who chaired the committee in the Eighth Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Smart Adeyemi, Danjuma Goje and James Manager; and five female senators, namely: Stella Oduah, Oluremi Tinubu, Biodun Olujimi, Uche Ekwuenife and Aisha Dahiru.