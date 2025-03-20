National Assembly throws weight behind FRSC as crackdown on number plate-related offences hits 7000 arrests

The ongoing efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corps to crackdown on number plate-related offences has received a significant boost with the National Assembly declaring its support for the Corps’ battle against the circulation of fake number plates.

The endorsement which is a testament to FRSC’s proactiveness came after recording a staggering 7798 arrests of number plates related offences in just two months.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on FRSC, Abiodun Derin Adesida, categorically made the support public when the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed met with the leadership and members of the committee at the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The meeting was prompted by concerns over noticeable proliferation of fake vehicle number plates in the country which obviously poses a significant threat to public safety. In addition to that, it also highlighted FRSC’s focus on addressing critical issues affecting road safety and national security.

In the course of the conversation, the Corps Marshal briefed the entire members on the general efforts instituted to clamp down on fake vehicle registration numbers amidst serious resistance by owners of vehicles with such fake number plates. He assured the Chairman and Members of the Committee of his commitment to improving the National Vehicle Identification Scheme Portal by ensuring that no vehicle with fake registration is allowed to be driven on Nigerian roads.

Speaking on the necessity of the ongoing clampdown, he informed the Committee that FRSC’s statistics reveal a disturbing trend of number plate-related offences, with many motorists flouting the law by using fake or unauthorised number plates. This trend according to the Corps Marshal, poses significant security risks, as it hinders efforts to track and identify vehicles involved in crimes by security agencies.

He appreciated the support of the National Assembly, describing it as a significant milestone in the battle against fake number plates. He beckoned on them to work with the FRSC by strengthening existing laws and regulations that will ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

The Corps Marshal rounded up his speech by further commending the National Assembly for its commitment to road safety and national security, as he urged all Nigerians to support FRSC’s efforts by obtaining genuine number plates and reporting any instances of fake number plates to the nearest FRSC Command.

