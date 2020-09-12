The management of the National Assembly has postponed the resumption of both Senate and House of Representatives by two weeks.

The announcement of the new date and suspension of the earlier date was contained in a statement signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde Amos, on Friday.

The new date of September 29, 2020 was announced on Friday following a suspension of the earlier date of September 15, 2020 in communication to lawmakers.

The communication to lawmakers read in part: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday 15th September 2020 is hereby postponed to Tuesday 29th September 2020.

“While assuring you of our high regards and esteem, we regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date.”