Both chambers of the National Assembly will on Thursday resume plenary to consider the revised 2020 Budget.

A memo from the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, passed the information across to the lawmakers.

Sani-Omolori asked the lawmakers to resume for plenary on May 28 to enable “members consider the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill 2020”.

It was gathered that the leadership of both chambers have since received copies of the N10.596 trillion amended 2020 Budget proposal.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had appeared before the leadership of both chambers to defend the revised budget.

It could be recalled that last week plenary was adjourned till June 2 by the leadership of both Chambers.