The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Patrick Ahonkhai Giwa as the substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, announced this on Thursday before the House proceeded on a two weeks recess.

Giwa was appointed Acting Clerk on November 26, 2018.

He was born on November 25, 1960 and started his civil service career in 1987 after undergoing the National Youth Service Corps scheme from December 1985 to November 1986.

He rose in service to become a Director and Deputy Clerk before his recent appointment as Clerk of the House of Representatives.