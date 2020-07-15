The National Assembly Service Commission has approved the retirement of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Omolori, and 149 senior officers.

NASSC said this in a statement by its Executive Chairman, Ahmed Amshi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Amshi said the decision was reached at the 497th meeting of the Commission, where it approved the retirement age of 60 years and 35 years of service for staff of the National Assembly.

He said staff who had already attained the retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of Service would receive their retirement letters soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the development was contrary to the resolution of both chambers of the 8th Assembly, which approved a new Conditions of Service for management and staff of the assembly.

The Conditions of Service had extended the retirement age to 65 years or 40 years of service among others.

The implementation of conditions of service, however, faced strong opposition from some staff and members of Civil Society Organisations.