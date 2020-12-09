The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said on Wednesday that the National Assembly remained committed to its Legislative Agenda, which also prioritises Electoral Reforms Bill.

Lawan made the remarks while declaring open a Public Hearing on a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 6 2010 (as amended) and enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2020.

The event, which held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, was jointly organised by the Senate Committee on INEC and the House Committee on Electoral Matters.

The Senate President seized the occasion to reiterate his earlier promise that the National Assembly would work hard to ensure that the Electoral Reforms Bill was passed by the first quarter of 2021.

Lawan said: “I said that about two weeks ago quite rightly and we mean it.

“People may choose to accuse us for any other thing, but not what we do here.

“We remain committed to all the issues we have considered important in our Legislative Agenda.

“Without anybody holding us responsible, we have achieved most not those things that we have set as targets and Electoral Act amendment is one of those targets.

“By the grace of God, we will work so hard to pass it before the end of the first quarter of next year.”

The Senate President said the much awaited Petroleum Industry Bill would be accorded similar treatment by the National Assembly.

Lawan said the target is to pass the PIB before the end of the second quarter of next year.

He said: “In the National Assembly here and particularly the ninth Assembly, we have set a Legislative Agenda in the Senate.

“They have one in the House.

“Although they are similar, we have consistently remained focused on the Electoral Act amendment and Constitutional amendment that may also refine the Electoral Act and the political environment generally in Nigeria.”