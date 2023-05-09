National Assembly not a government department – Reps Speaker aspirant

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has said that the National Assembly should not be treated like a department of government.

Gagdi, who is aspiring to emerge as the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, spoke on Channels Television on Tuesday.

His reaction on the Channels Television programme: Sunrise Daily, followed the position of the National Working Committee of his party, All Progressives Congress, that it had zoned the positions of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Gagdi said: “I don’t think it is something that I need to be bothered or worried about.

“More so, I was a victim of that.

“I contested for Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly.

“Government had its candidate, but members elected me.

“Aand such things have been happening in the National Assembly.

“I don’t think anybody needs to be worried that party has zoned positions.

“I don’t even see that as zoning.

“I see that as party appointing people to preside over affairs of the National Assembly and National Assembly for any reason should not be treated like a department of government.”

Gagdi said the APC’s zoning was meant to intimidate members, adding that the party’s NWC members were acting the script of some individuals.

He added: “It meant to intimidate the entire members and you will see it in the unfolding event, from the news going round before this decision you know definitely the NWC of APC are acting the script of the few individuals.

“I have heard news on social media prior to this moment that some people particularly around the President-elect prefer some certain personalities.

“So I say it to all Nigerians without any apology to anybody if NWC signed that position of zoning and issued it out they are acting the script of few individuals.”

The NWC of the APC had on Monday in Abuja issued a document which indicated that the Senate President would come from the South South and specifically, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

Others are Deputy Senate President – North West; Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano), Speaker, House of Representatives, North West; Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna); and Deputy Speaker South East, Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia).

