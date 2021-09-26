National Assembly mere rubber stamp, says  Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has carpeted the National Assembly for approving anything for the Presidency without minding the consequences of their actions.

The Governor also said the nation’s judiciary had succumbed to intimidation because its judges abandoned their responsibilities out of fear and wondered what the future held for ordinary people.

He said: “We cannot do the right things. Other countries are talking about how their elections will be transparent, we are talking about how we will rig the election in 2023.

“Simple thing, transmit election results electronically to show transparency, that really that the person you’re declaring won the election but we are afraid.

“Where is the legislature? A legislature that cannot think, a legislature, anything they bring is right, a legislature that cannot say that Nigeria has nothing to regret from conducting free and fair election.

“A legislature that you’ll close your eyes, anything they bring, about borrowing, you say borrow. A legislature that cannot say that this money we are borrowing where is it, where are you applying it? You have no confidence to ask questions.

“The courts have been intimidated. The judges have abandoned their responsibilities out of fear. You’re seeing something that is wrong, but because you will be summoned in the night, you abandoned your responsibility.”

Wike spoke at the Interdenominational Church Service organised in commemoration of the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The Governor said it was regrettable that 61 years after independence, Nigeria was still grappling with leadership challenge.

Wike said there was hardly anything for Nigerians to celebrate as the country marked 61st Independence anniversary because its leadership continued to entrench hatred, mediocrity, promote ethnicity and religion.

He said the only thing Nigeria could boast of was the existence of the name Nigeria.

He said: “This is the time that Nigeria needs God more. The country is gone. Insecurity everywhere. Everyone needs to say God, we need you because man’s leadership has failed this country.

“At 61 years, Nigeria is full of enmity, full of divisions, hatred, ethnicity. A country that cannot put themselves together. Everybody has responsibility, so ask yourself questions, have I done my own part?”