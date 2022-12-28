National Assembly extends 2022 budget implementation to March next year

The National Assembly on Wednesday extended the implementation of the 2022 budget from December 31, 2022 to March 31st, 2023.

The extension was sequel to a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the National Assembly for the amendment of the Appropriation bill.

In the Senate, lawmakers relaxed their standing rules to grant accelerated consideration and approval to the President’s request in line with Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution.

In the letter which was read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Buhari explained that the extension will enable the government to implement key projects in the capital component of the 2022 budget that were not allocated for in the 2023 budget proposal.

In his contribution, Senator Adamu Aliero supported the amendment being sought by the President, stating that it had become necessary to ensure that some critical Capital projects are not abandoned.

Speaking, Senator, Gabriel Suswam also backed the president’s request to extend the budget.

The senate dissolved into the “Committee of Supply” to consider the report before it eventually approved and passed the request to extend the life of the 2022 budget till March 31st, 2023.





