As the crisis between the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, and members of National Assembly from the state persists, the federal lawmakers have been accused of working with the All Progressives Congress to destabilise the state.

The legislators have also been accused of distracting Ayade, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, to allegedly please their paymasters in the APC.

The PDP youths, under the aegis of South South Youth Vanguard, made the allegation on Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, the group accused a former PDP Senator, who is now in the APC, of beating the drum of war for the lawmakers.

Akpofure added that the lawmakers are already planning to dump their party that took them to the National Assembly.

He said the group was aware of the clandestine meetings the legislators have been having with the APC members and other stakeholders in the ruling party.

It would be recalled that the PDP Youth Vanguard had, some days ago, called on the PDP leaders and stakeholders in the zone to reconcile the governor and the members of National Assembly from the state to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

The youths had also called on Ayade and the federal lawmakers to reconcile their differences in the interest of the state and the party.

Akpofure, however, noted that despite the peace move, “the crisis persists because some enemies of the state and their backers, who are jealous of the progress made by the state under the leadership of Governor Ayade are not happy.

“We understand everything that is playing out and we know those encouraging the crisis between the governor and the members of the National Assembly.

“We also know that the APC and a former PDP leader, who is now in the ruling party and their backers, want to destabilise the state and distract the governor from delivering democratic divided to the people of Cross River.

“One thing is for sure, whatever their plan is, they will surely fail and in short, they have failed. They will never succeed with their plan.”