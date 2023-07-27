Nation Building: Professional group urges Muslims to moderate economic challenges

828 828

As Nigerians struggle to survive the present social and economic challenges, Muslims have been urged to avoid being overwhelmed by the ravaging difficulties.

The National Amir of The Companion (Association of Muslim Men In Business And The Professions), Engr Kamil Olalekan made the call in a message he personally signed on the group’s upcoming National Conference holding next month in Lagos.

Tajudeen Balogun, Chairman of the Publicity and Mobilization Committee in a press release on Thursday quoted Engr Olalekan as saying that “Indeed, our country is presently facing many challenges, in which none of us is exempted. But as Muslims, we should not allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by the troubles, rather, to remain focused, be diligent, prayerful and hopeful in Allah’s succour. Allah is certainly sufficient for us”.

The Conference is with the theme: “Building A Nigeria That Works For All: Prospects And Challenges”.

It is slated for Friday-Saturday, August 18-19, 2023, with Prof. Mahfouz A. Adedimeji, the Vice Chancellor, Ahman Pategi University, Patigi, Kwara State, North Central Nigeria as the Guest Speaker.

The Chairman of the Conference is Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo – President, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) and Deputy President General (South), Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

The Conference public lecture is scheduled to hold inside the (New Faculty of Engineering Lecture Hall) beside Julius Berger Auditorium), University of Lagos, Akoka, at 10.30am.

As the group prepares for the biennial gathering, the group’s Leader called for commitment of all members, at National, district and zonal/Usrah levels towards ensuring the success of the event, saying that he is anxiously waiting to receive and host all participants.

The statement reads in part: “First, I’m grateful to Allah who had assisted the outgoing NEC in piloting the affairs of this organisation in the last two years.

“Similarly, my gratitude to our creator for making all of us survive the social and economic challenges which have confronted us in the past and presently.

“As we prepare for the incoming National Conference, I call for commitment of all members, at National, district and zonal/Usrah levels towards ensuring the success of the event.

“Specifically, I appeal to all of us to discharge our financial obligation to organise a smooth Conference.

“Equally very significant is that I call on members, home and in the Diaspora to be the ‘mouthpiece’ and mobilizer for this Programme.

“I urge you all to support, in whatever capacity you deem fit or that you are called upon, by the National and Local organising Committees’ members – in their drives and strives to organise a more unique and standard Conference which The Companion is reputed for.

“Indeed, our country is presently facing many challenges, in which none of us, is exempted. But as Muslims, we should not allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by the troubles, rather, to remain focused, be diligent, prayerful and hopeful in Allah’s succuor Allah is certainly sufficient for us.

“It is against this background that I encourage all of you, as well as members of our families to be part of the conference to remind ourselves and call our attention to how we can be part of the train to attain a Nigeria that will work not only for our generation, but for the succeeding ones”.

Engr. Olalekan indicated that the two-day conference is another opportunity for the group’s members to come together, educate and chart the way for a better Nigeria.