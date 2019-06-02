Rev. Uja Tor Uja, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, has called on Nigerians to do away with ethnicity and religion differences to build a new Nigeria for better development.

Uja made the call on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

The cleric charged Nigerians to arise and do the right things at all times and embrace God’s word and depart from corruption that had seriously affected the nation.

He said that Nigerians needed to assist the government to actualise its vision of a new Nigeria, adding that nation building must be seen as a collective work that should not be left in the hands of few a people.

He said: “Being patriotic is loving ones country; deeper commitment to the welfare of compatriots or citizens, passion to serve one’s country and the desire to be great among other nations of the world.”

The NCPC boss said that Nigeria could be the best country if people would eschew enmity, nepotism, and embrace religious and ethnic tolerance.

He said: “We must learn to see ourselves as brothers and sisters irrespective of ethnic backgrounds or religions. There lies a greater strength in our diversity.”

He urged Nigerians to see themselves as partners in progress, “our leaders cannot be left to do the work of nation building alone”.

He said: “Our criticism of the government must always be constructive and objective and we must as well offer solutions to them in tackling the countless problems facing our beloved country.”

Uja called on political functionaries, religion leaders, security agencies, parents, children and all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of patriotism in totality.

He said: “We should be responsible and make it a duty to make Nigeria a better place. Let’s shape this nation and follow the creed we recite in our national pledge.

“God loves this country so much, and that is why we have been weathering all the storms; we will continue to make efforts to make Nigeria better.”