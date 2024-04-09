Nathaniel Bassey forgives one of those who accused him of fathering Mercy Chinwo’s baby

Popular Nigerian gospel music singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has pardoned one of those who accused him of being the father of the baby of his colleague, Mercy Chinwo.

His legal representative disclosed this in a statement on the state of the petition before the Inspector General of Police.

The statement on Tuesday said Bassey has offered to forgive one of the four Facebook users who defamed him, Kingsley Ibe, following his apology after turning himself into the police.

The three other social media users listed in the petition to the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, were Okoronkwo Ejike, Terrence Ekot and Dj Spoiltkid.

The statement on Tuesday by Bassey’s legal representative said: “The police have taken his statement together with other incontrovertible evidence ready for prosecution over criminal defamation and cyber-related offences.”

It also noted that the accused had shown remorse for his actions and was committed to redeeming himself, adding: “Mr. Ibe has shown true repentance for his actions and made a commitment to turn a new leaf and become a more responsible member of society.

“His aged mother and family members have also apologized on his behalf, and I have decided to extend a hand of fellowship and love towards him.”