NATCOM distances itself from its former DG facing prosecution

The National Commission against the Proliferation of Arms, Light Weapons, and Pipeline Vandalism has distanced itself from alleged illegal activities of its former Acting Director-General, Adejare Adegbenro.

He is facing prosecution at the Federal High Court, Abuja for alleged fraudulent activities related to national security.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Shally Charles Theophilus, on Tuesday, NATCOM emphasised that its volunteer workforce comprises responsible and law-abiding individuals from diverse professional backgrounds.

Reacting to recent media reports on the travails of the former Acting DG, the statement noted that NATCOM cannot be held accountable for the actions of an individual.

The commission further clarified that a vote of no confidence had already been passed on Adegbenro before his arrest, adding that an internal/external memo issued by the Office of the Interim Director General (now Acting DG), Dr. Agaba Iduh Fidel, categorically distanced NATCOM from the former DG’s activities.

“The general public was warned that Adegbenro was not acting on behalf of the Management of NATCOM,” the statement stressed.

Furthermore, NATCOM highlighted that Adegbenro had been removed from office and was impersonating as NATCOM Acting DG during the alleged offences and subsequent arrest for the ongoing prosecution.

NATCOM insisted that the commission awaits Presidential Assent for its establishment and the appointment of a substantive Director General.

“Until then, NATCOM reaffirms its commitment to legal operations and authorised collaboration with relevant security agencies and government authorities as volunteers,” the statement added.