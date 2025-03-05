Natasha’s supporters storm National Assembly, seek Akpabio’s resignation + Pictures

Members of civil society groups have reportedly stormed the entrance of the National Assembly gate, demanding that Senate President Godswill Akpabio step down for proper investigation into Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations.

The groups gathered at the assembly gate as early as 8 a.m. ahead of the resumption of Wednesday’s plenary.

Some of their banners read, “Akpabio Must Go” and “Protect Women’s Rights”.

The Kogi lawmaker clashed with Akpabio over seating arrangements on the floor of the Senate on February 20.

She was thereafter referred to the Senate’s ethics committee.

In response, the senator filed a ₦100 billion defamation lawsuit against Akpabio.

Last Friday, the Kogi lawmaker also accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and maligning her because she refused his sexual advances.

