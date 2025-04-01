Natasha’s supporters kick government ban, police warning, flood streets + Pictures

A large crowd of supporters of the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, have taken to the streets in preparation for her homecoming rally, shunning a ban on public gatherings imposed by Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, had reinforced the government’s directive on Monday, emphasizing that the planned rally violates the ban on political gatherings.

He urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to call off the scheduled Sallah rally in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

However, recent images circulating online from Tuesday, April 1, show enthusiastic supporters holding placards in solidarity with the suspended lawmaker.

The inscriptions read: “Welcome home, worthy daughter of Ebiraland. The people of Okene are solidly behind you,” and “The people of Adavi are solidly behind you.”

Meanwhile, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday, issued a strong warning via Twitter, stating that Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo, and former Governor Yahaya Bello should be held responsible if any violence erupts during her scheduled Sallah celebrations.

In a post shared on her verified Facebook page, she reaffirmed her commitment to a peaceful visit but raised concerns about potential disruptions

She wrote: “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our PEACEFUL Sallah celebrations today. However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Despite the Kogi State Government’s recent ban on public gatherings, citing security concerns, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s team has confirmed that her visit remains on schedule.

The lawmaker also dismissed rumors that she had called off the trip, urging her supporters to disregard such claims.

The gathering is taking place directly in front of her country home in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

However, the Chairman of Okehi Local Government, Hon. Amoka Eneji, declaring a curfew in the council area on Tuesday.

The development has further escalated political tensions, raising concerns over the freedom of movement and assembly in the region.

