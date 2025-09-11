Natasha: Senate tasks journalists to educate Nigerians on its rules

The Senate has tasked journalists to educate Nigerians on its standing rules for the avoidance of misconception on action taken against any erring senator during plenary sessions.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti), said this on Wednesday.

Adaramodu gave the charge in his presentation at a one-day capacity building workshop for members of the Senate Press Corps.

One of the rules Nigerians needs to be educated on, according to him, is section 6(1) of the Senate standing rules, which empowers the president of the Senate to allocate and re-allocate seats to senators at any time necessary.

In reference to the genesis of the crisis between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi) and the Senate in February, Adaramodu said refusal of any senator to obey the rules will always lead to avoidable crises.

He said: “Journalists, like lawmakers, are supposed to have the knowledge of the standard rules together so that when somebody fails to observe the rules either in the Senate or House of Representatives, you let the public know in your reports .

Also Read:

“If you are supposed to sit on seat number 10 and you go and sit on seat number 13, you will not be recognised by the Senate president, and if the affected person insists that he or she must be recognised, problems will surely come up.

“Also, seats allocated to senators are not permanent.

“The reason why the president of the Senate as mandated by the provisions of rule 6(1) can re-allocate seats of senators.

“The National Assembly is not a Banana Republic where there are no laws.

“Our laws must be obeyed by us and understood by Nigerians who are to be educated on them by those of you covering the Senate.

“In fact, parliamentary reporters like those of you covering the Senate, are expected to be educated and knowledgeable like lawmakers themselves and even more knowledgeable.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']