Natasha lied over harvesting of my sister’s organs — Umoren

Ifiok Umoren has said that the representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan lied when she accused the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Apkabio, of harvesting the organ of her sister, Iniubong Umoren.

Umoren, from Nung Ita, Ikot Essien in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, said this at a news conference she addressed on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Iniubong was gruesomely murdered by UduakAbasi Frank Akpan from Nung Ikot Ufok Village in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Iniubong, a 26-year-old Philosophy Graduate of University of Uyo, was chopped to death by her assailant on April 29, 2021 at his father’s residence.

Akpan, arraigned before an Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo, with charge number: HU/87C/2021, was found guilty of rape and murder and was sentenced to death on August 4, 2022.

Umoren, at the news conference in Uyo, said the allegation by Akpoti-Uduaghan that Akpabio harvested her sister’s organ to save his sick wife, Unoma Ekaette, in a chat with a United States of America-based activist and media personality, Dr. Sandra C. Duru, was therefore untrue.

Flanked by Friday Johnson Itim, the Akwa Ibom State Director of Public Prosecution, and Samuel Abdullah, the State Coordinator of Legal Aid Council, who is also the lawyer to Akpan, she said: “How can someone tell me, indeed the world, that my sister’s organs were harvested?

“Did the person who accused another went and harvested my sister’s organs after burial?

“Iniubong phoned me that she had gone to Uruan to attend an interview for employment.

“Before then, I had gone to work.

“She sent me the telephone number of the person who invited her for the interview.

“After a few minutes, we chatted briefly.

“Later in the day, her friend in Lagos called me if I had heard from her.

“I said no.

“She told me that she heard her screams in the background and that I should find out what had happened to her.

“I called her, but her phone was switched off.

Also Read

“And I became apprehensive.

“I took the phone number and verified the owner.

“I posted my sister’s and the suspect’s pictures on Facebook.

“On May 1, 2021, the police called and asked me to send my sister’s pictures to them.

“On May 2, 2021, the police asked me to come to the morgue for identification of my sister.

“On arrival, I saw her corpse and confirmed that she was the one.

“Before burial, the police took the corpse to University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo for autopsy.

“Two policemen and I were inside the room and witnessed the autopsy.

“All organs in her body were complete.

“On May 18, 2021, she was buried.

“Throughout the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the murderer, UduakAbasi never mentioned Akpabio.

“How can a senator, who was not a witness, accuse Akpabio as the person who harvested the organs of my sister?”

Responding to a question if she will prosecute the accuser over the false information, Umoren answered: “We are considering the option.”

Corroborating Umoren’s story, Itim said Akpan single handedly tied Iniubong’s neck and killed her over her refusal to allow him to have raw sex with her, an action that infuriated him to have murdered her without any assistance from anybody.

He said: “The murderer who preyed on Iniubong to offer a job later demanded to have raw sex with her, though she wanted him to use a condom.

“The incident led to struggle and argument, and subsequent assault in which UduakAbasi hit her head and abdomen with a stabilizer.

“And she died.

“After killing her, the murderer dragged her alone into a shallow grave he dug, buried her, and used leaves to cover the grave.

“Before she died, she had called and informed her sister of her whereabouts and the interviewer’s phone number in case of any happening.

“The murderer, who fled to Calabar, was tricked to return home on the pretext that his aged father, a retired Federal Government staffer, was eventually arrested.

‘‘When he returned, the then Uruan Local Government Chairman, who is their relation, summoned UduakAbasi and found out from him that he had killed the girl.

“The Chairman had no other option than to surrender the murderer to the Divisional Police Officer in the area for arrest, investigation, detention, and arraignment in court.

“The prosecution called 10 witnesses.

“In the end, UduakAbasi was convicted.

“It is, therefore, outrageous and a lie for anybody to infer or conclude that Senator Godswill Akpabio had a hand in the murder in the state talk less of harvesting her organs.

“I want to call on appropriate authorities in the country to prosecute Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for raising false alarms and information.”

Similarly, Abdullah, who defended Akpan, joined in condemning the allegation of organ harvesting by Akpoti-Uduagha, dismissing it as a lie.

He said the person who alleged should be held responsible for the offence.

He added: “Throughout the prosecution and conviction, the prosecutor and defender never mentioned organ harvesting against Akpabio.

“The prosecution file is in public domain for anybody to assess.

“We should not assume the issue.”

The lawyer stated that a pathologist carried out the autopsy of the deceased and the certified true copy of the report is in public domain, describing the allegation of organs harvesting as false and baseless.

Recall that on November 16, 2021, the court, presided by Justice Bassey Nkanang, heard the evidence adduced by Dr. Emeka Nwafor, Senior Consultant Pathologist in the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo, on the alleged murder of Iniubong.

Nwafor told the court: “My lord, I performed a post mortem examination on a body identified as Iniubong Umoren and these are my findings:

“The body was a moderate decomposing body of a young female of African origin.

“The body was muzzled and swollen.

“She wore an earring on the right ear, no earring on the left ear.

“The two eyes collapsed and bulged out of the surface.

“The lips were swollen and mouth open.

“By openings, all the organs were in abnormal and anatomic positions.

“There was excessive milk colour fluid in the thoracic cavity.

“All the internal organs were in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“On the brain, there was moderate bleeding beneath the scalp, no skull fracture.

“The brain was completely decomposed.”

Post Views: 7