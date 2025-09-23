Natasha Akpoti-Udahagan enters NASS complex, rules out apology to Senate

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday arrived the National Assembly Complex, gaining access to her office, after serving out her six months suspension.

Speaking with journalists, Akpoti -Uduaghan said that she would not apologize to the Senate having survived the injustice against her.

According to her, it will amount to injustice, if she was not allowed to resume her legislative duties because the matter was pending in court.

“I am still waiting for the letter because it is very important to understand the conditions that they might set illegally concerning this.

“Because I read in the papers that the leadership meeting was held yesterday and the minority leader, Sen. Abba Moro upon resumption on October 7 would read a motion calling on me to apologize.

“So I am actually worried as to what apology they expect from me, you can’t apologize for an injustice.

“So this is just one illegality upon the other and I think in Nigeria, we should reject such things.

“I think it is actually appalling that such amount of illegality exists, so if they are expecting me to apologize, I am sorry, I don’t have those words.

“And if that is the condition for opening this office, then I think we have a long dance to go,” the Kogi Central Senatorial District lawmaker said.

She further said: “How much we have had to face and survive in the past six months and most of this happened to the full glare of Nigerians.

“From the unjust suspension to the recall we survived, we survived the blockage of roads and waterways into kogi that we had to fly in through using the helicopter; we survived the blackmail from the so-called woman from US.

“You know it is amazing that we had to survive, To God Almighty we give the glory, my deepest appreciation to the good people of Kogi Central, Kogi state and Nigeria at large.

“My husband my love, I love you dearly and I pray all men support their wives as much as you have supported me and my children, thank you for your sacrifices.”

She assured Nigerians that the future was bright, saying that Nigerians should not give up on democracy.

“Let Nigerians know that the future is bright, we just can’t give up our hope, our democracy is evolving and I trust that every day leading into 2027, we will be able to put out actions that will be worthwhile because patriotically we have a country to save,” she said.

