NASS reacts to Abia Assembly amendment to 1999 constitution

The National Assembly (NASS) Special Ad-hoc Committees on the review of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has reacted to the passage of the 5th alteration to the 1999 constitution Amendment bill into law by the Abia State House of Assembly.

Recall that the 7th Abia House of Assembly had on Wednesday, 8th June 2022, became the first State Assembly in Nigeria to pass the Alteration of the 1999 constitution Amendment Bill into law leading to full financial and administrative autonomy for State Legislature, Judiciary and Local Government.

Reacting, the NASS leadership commended the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji and entire members of the legislative house on the successful consideration and approval of the constitutional amendment bills.

The commendation came through the Special Ad-hoc Committees of the National Assembly on the review of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which contained in a release made available to newsmen on Saturday, in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

The release said: “the committees, in processing the bills took cognizance of the provisions of section 8 and 9 of the constitution which makes the State House of Assembly, critical partners that the national Assembly must synergize with, to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians during the National Public Hearing, and this has been demonstrated by the Abia State House of Assembly by the approval of the bills.

“More instructive is the fact that completion of the 5th Alteration of the 1999 constitution by the Abia State House of Assembly is part of the fulfillment of the long-term desire and clamour of Nigerians for a constitution that guarantees the practice of true federalism both at the federal and state levels.

“To become the first State House of Assembly to do this in the entire federation, and without any pressure of any kind, is an incontestable indicator of the lawmakers’ willingness to continue to ensure the responsible and responsive deployment of legislative instruments for good governance.

“They have, therefore, fulfilled their own part in the long but heartwarming process of giving Nigerians a truly People’s constitution since the 5th Alteration of the constitution as passed by the National Assembly in March requires the concurrence of, at least, 2-3 of the 36 States of House of Assembly to take effect nationwide after receiving presidential assent”.

Chijindu Emeruwa