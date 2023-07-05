NASS Principal Officers:  Tinubu meets Adamu, Omisore

828 828

President Bola Tinubu Wednesday met with the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda for the meeting was not immediately known.

Still, it might not be unconnected with the sideline complaint of sideline made by Adamu and some NWC members of the party, relating to announcement Tuesday, by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abass of the Principal Officers for the Senate and House respectively.

Recall that Adamu, during a meeting with Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), led by its Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State Tuesday, raised objection against the selections.

“I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party, the NWC, has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them (NASS) leadership in writing which is the norm and practice (it is not our intention to break away from traditions), whatever announcement is done either by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not from this secretariat,” the APC Chairman then complained.