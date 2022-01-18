National Assembly confirms the death of a staff, Olajide Abayomi

The National Assembly (NASS) has confirmed the death of one of its staff, Abdul Olajide Abayomi after a fall at the complex Monday.

It expressed sadness over the untimely death of Mr,34, that slumped and died.

NASS Director of Information, Dr Emmanuel Agada confirmed the incident in response to inquiry by The Nation, describing the development as sad and unfortunate.

Abayomi, 34, reportedly slumped and died on the fateful day.

Agada said: “I just confirmed awhile ago of the incident of one of our newly recruited staff who slipped off the stairway on the 2nd floor of the White House, housing the Senate and House of Representatives chambers and had a fatal fall as reported by eyewitnesses at the scene.

“However, all efforts to resuscitate him after the fall proved abortive as the fall became fatal and consequently led to his untimely death before further medical assistance could be offered.

“It is quite an unfortunate incident which has thrown the office into mourning.