The Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society in Lagos on Sunday urged Muslim women to seek out young ladies and train them for Islamic leadership roles.

The president of the society, Olaniyi Yusuf, gave the advice at the grand finale of the 21st Annual Women’s Week held at the Regency Hall, Lagos.

He challenged the women in society to deliberately seek out young Muslims for reform.

”Let me challenge our mothers that their roles in the next 25 years is to identify and train, build our young women so that we can see them do great things while we are still alive.

“It saddens me that our children do not follow us to assalatu and we need to break this. We need to deliberately seek out our young women, below 40 years, who will continue the Islamic good works and it will be our joy to see them lead,” he said.

Yusuf, who recalled that NASFAT started as a prayer group, but had since become a society the world had come to reckon with, reiterated that “nothing good or bad lasts forever. It is, therefore, important that as Muslims, we should position ourselves for the ease to come ahead”.

The NASFAT president, who expressed his delight at being part of the grand finale, urged women to continue to attend all NASFAT programmes, adding that Almighty God will continue to bless everyone.

“Despite the challenges of the recent times, I find it quite inspiring that the resourceful National Women Management Committee of NASFAT has organised this conference,” he said.

He added, “The world, including our country, is beset by myriad challenges ranging from rise in prices of commodities due to inflation and decline in business growth caused by the COVlD-19 pandemic.

“This situation has worsened the state of our economy and the quality of life of our people, and it requires that we all remain resilient to survive this period. Our women must find innovative ways to strive and thrive, notwithstanding the pandemic.

“Therefore, the theme of this year’s Annual Women’s Week, ”The Muslimah: Striving and Thriving Despite The Pandemic” is apt and timely”, Yusuf said.

He assured of NASFAT’s commitment to continue to support mothers, sisters and daughters because they are the bedrock of the society.

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the NASFAT Women Affairs Secretary, Alhaja Suwebat Kupolati, said that the women’s week was aimed at promoting Islamic values, among other things.

“The women’s week is to promote the mission statement by actively engaging in the development of human capital, promoting Islamic values in family and community developments.

“In response to the new normal thrown up by the COVID -19 pandemic, the NASFAT women, through the planning committee, carefully selected the theme for this year’s week.

“This is aimed at exploring new ways for our women to cope and stay above board in these interesting times when the world is contending with the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

She added that in commemoration of the women’s week, the NASFAT women went on a ‘Walk Against Rape’ in Lagos and across major cities of Nigeria, as part of their contribution to the campaign against Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV).

“The objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about violence against women and girls. The majority of cases of sexual violence in Nigeria go unreported, and those that are reported are waved away. This is due largely to fear on the part of the victim of being socially stigmatized or blamed,” she said.

Kupolati urged the public to support its fundraising campaign, with a target of N30million to fund the NASFAT Mother and Child HealthCare, a one-stop family hospital providing outstanding healthcare services for every member of the family.

“The Mother and Child hospital will go a long way to improve maternal and child care health indices, as well as further help achieve comprehensive healthcare coverage in the country.

“The aim of establishing the health facility is to support the priority agenda of the National Executive Council in four key areas of Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah,” she said.