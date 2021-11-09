NASFAT to distribute N15m to 254 widows nationwide – President

The National President of Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria, a faith-based organisation, Niyi Yusuf, has said that the society would disburse N15 million to 254 widows nationwide in its determination to alleviate their conditions.

He stated this at the swearing-in of the Zonal Leadership of NASFAT, Kaduna Zone and fund raising for the completion of the NASFAT Islamic Complex, Aseese, situated along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Yusuf said: “In November, we will be distributing N15 million to about 254 widows nationwide as a way to alleviate the conditions of the widows.”

According to him, the society, which evolved in the last 26 years to become an Islamic Charity organisation, focuses on Health, Education, livelihood and Dawaah (evangelism), underscoring the importance the society attached to the welfare of the people.

The president noted that the gesture would help create a better society where human capital is improved, poverty is reduced, and people were imbued with the fear of Allah.

He added: “Today, we have several hospitals, Primary Health Care centres and providing education facilities.

“We have over 25 primary schools, six secondary schools, and the Fountain University in Osogbo.

“We also focus on providing a means of livelihood for our members, be it formal employment or through self-employment.

“We conduct empowerment training programmes and give monetary gifts to people.”

Speaking on the multi-million Naira NASFAT Islamic Complex project on the Sagamu-Lagos Expressway, Yusuf explained that it would provide a convenient and befitting venue for 26 million Muslims or 52 million Nigerians who ply the road to worship, access medical facilities, a library and ICT centre, as well as a sanctuary for relaxation.

He added: “The NASFAT Islamic Centre, when we conceived it, we realised that the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway was the busiest highway every year.

“Statistics indicate that over 52 million persons ply that road every year, as we assumed that half of those that ply that road are Muslims.

“We have 26 million persons that ply that road.

“It is an access road to anything and everything that is coming from the South and going to the North, and it is available to 52 million passengers on an annual basis.”

Speaking on the topic: “The role of leadership in humanity: An Islamic perspective,” the Guest Speaker at the occasion and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said Leadership was significant to human society, adding that no society achieved its set goals without good leadership.

The Minister, who was represented by Mallam Suleiman Muhammed, an Islamic scholar, noted that for leadership to be good, some attributes and success factors were desired.

Pantami said: “A leader must have strong faith, a strong belief, a strong Iman in the existence of Allah (SWT), and strong faith in Islam, and from an Islamic perspective, this is very key.

“Without it, a leader cannot drive the community to lead it to the desired goal.

”A leader must be knowledgeable and he must be full of wisdom.

“He must always be in search of knowledge throughout his leadership because everything is based on knowledge.

“Without understanding, he won’t know the society or group he is leading, he won’t know what to do and at what time.”

Pantami said such a leader must possess excellent communication skills to communicate information to the people he is leading and be able to get feedback from them.

Also, NASFAT Women Affairs Secretary, Suwebat Kupolati, cited the role of women in Islam as vast, and the part of women in NASFAT as excellent.

Kupolati said: “When women are empowered, developed, they bring up their children very well, and when they bring up their children well, they turn out well.

“We know most of the problems we have from the youth are because parents cannot take care of their children.

“So, it is important we develop, empower, educate them to increase their livelihood so that they can handle their responsibilities.”