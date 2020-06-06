An Islamic group, Nastrul Lahil Fatih Society of Nigeria, has called for stricter penalties against gender based violence in the country.

The Chairman of NASFAT in Kaduna State, Engr. Muhyideen Yusuf, made the appeal in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Yusuf expressed concern over the escalation of gender based violence against women and the girl child in the country and called for urgent action to stem it.

He stressed that the recent rape and gruesome murder of Barakat Bello, Vera Omozua and many others were unacceptable.

He said: “This cruelty is alien to all faiths and cultures in our dear country and we condemn these barbaric violence in all ramifications.

“There is no excuses or any justifications whatsoever that is acceptable from the perpetrators of these cruelty.

“We hereby call on all religious organizations, Civil Society Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations and citizens to join hands with government at all levels to stop these evils that has infested our society.

“NASFAT prays for the repose of the souls of all departed victims of these violence and condole with their families.”