NASFAT, others collaborate on menace of gender-based violence

The Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), says it has collaborated with two women religious bodies to sensitise people to the menace of gender-based violence and its unpalatable consequences.

Alhaja Sadiat Onike-Azeez, the Focal Point, NASFAT-Carter Centre Collaboration, said in a statement on Tuesday that the collaboration was with Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) and Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN).

Onike-Azeez said the organisations had jointly conducted sensitisation programme for Gender-based Violence for Isefun, Bada, Ayobo and Ipaja communities in Alimosho and Owutu in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

She said that the training, sponsored by Carter Centre, was part of the programmes on ending gender-based violence, and was held simultaneously in Kano and Enugu.

According to her, the sensitisation programme was preceded with the training of men, women, youths and different stakeholders in Isefun, Ayobo (Alimosho) and Owutu in Ikorodu, on the prevention, roles and responsibilities of personnel on Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

She said that the training also covered the core principles for effective reporting, referrals and investigation with service needs of survivors of GBV.

“The fight against Gender-Based Violence is a religious obligation on everyone.

“It is compulsory on everyone to report and act on any case of gender-based violence to end this menace in our society.

“It is a case of, if you see something, say something and do something.

“It can never be over-emphasised to say that, Shariah is all about the promotion of benefits and removal of harm in the society.

“And all hands must be on deck to end GBV in our society.”

In her remarks, Alhaja Ganiyat Babalola, the NASFAT Coordinator for UN Spotlight Initiative on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, enjoined all women to take care of their homes.

Babalola also advised them to raise children with good moral standards, saying that this would go a long way to end gender-based violence.