NASFAT graduates 31 youths in skills acquisition

The Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) on Saturday in Lagos graduated 31 youths trained in its various skill acquisition/empowerment programme.

The group, a faith based prayer outreach, said that empowering youths with skills outside their school would aid them to be self reliant.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the graduands, partook in two-week long training in liquid soap making, cosmetology, computer graphics design, bag and tie and dye.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the President of NASFAT, Niyi Yusuf, tasked the trainees to ensure they put to use what they learnt and specialise in it.

Yusuf, who thanked parents for allowing the youth to participate in the training, said it was designed to make participants to be self-employed after school.

He added that NASFAT as a corporate entity tailored its energy and resources toward achieving programmes that would enhance the common good of people.

He said the skills acquisition programme was in response to the government’s drive of bolstering the informal sector.

“The programme is tailored to introduce the informal sector to the people in order for them to be relevant to themselves and society in future.

“It is a service-oriented training that will always be sought out for in the society and those of you with the skill to render such needed services are at vintage position,” he said.

In her remark at the event, NASFAT National children Affairs Secretary, Faosat Moninuola-Lawal, said that the organisation cherished youth support programmes.

According to her, a good society is one that its young ones are practically engaged in vocations in various service providing skills.

“Such skills are problem solvers in the society and those engaged will not be lured into crimes.

“It is a contrasting response to the myriad of crisis involving the youth in the society,” she said.

She thanked the parents for their support toward the success of the programme and called on the trainees to be focused with the skills as they were empowered to help grow the informal sector.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Ibrahim Saka, National Empowerment Secretary for the group, tasked the people to be steadfast in their pursuits.

He appealed to the parents and other groups to assist the organisation to be able to give trainees start-up kits in the subsequent ones.

He said that the body would conduct an appraisal of the programme to know where amendment was needed to suit the demand of society.

Murinat Ajayi, one of those trained in the art of tie and dye, said that she would use it to help her parents in financing her education.

The Chief Missioner, Alhaji AbdullaAzeez Onike, a guest at the event, urged the people to impact positively on the society with the acquired skills.