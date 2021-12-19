NASFAT gives account of stewardship, to execute more projects

The Nasrul-lahi-L-Faith Society Nigeria (NASFAT) on Sunday rendered an account of its service to the public while envisaging the execution of more projects.

The Muslim civil society group did this at its 2021 6th Biennial Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Lagos, informing the public of its accomplishments and prospects.

The organisation said it embarked on various humanitarian projects in the country through funds raised by members in form of donations, grants and dues.

In his address at the event, NASFAT’s National President, Olaniyi Mumini-Yusuf, said it was 26th month since the inauguration of his executives which promised to do more with less resources.

Mumini-Yusuf thanked members for their support which he said made it possible for the organisation to provide relief package worth N69.6 million to 23,216 households during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown across 252 locations in the country.

He said that the pandemic necessitated health talk campaign by the organisation; to keep the people informed on ways to prevent its spread.

According to him, the organisation also embarked on treatments and screenings for dental, eye problems, HIV/AIDS and hepatitis.

“Our medical centres are equipped with modern facilities and functional too, that attracted the endorsement of Osun State Health Insurance Scheme to accredit NASFAT Medical Centre Osogbo to provide health services to the public.

“In education, during the period under review, the body has facilitated series of train the trainers scheme with not less than 53 teachers and volunteer beneficiaries, in addition to educational competitions, Arabic and Qur’an quiz competitions.

“We maintained free external examination coaching classes such as JAMB in our various learning centres, subsidise purchase of JAMB forms for members, sustain an undergraduate scholarship scheme at both Fountain University and others,” he said.

The president called for more financial support to enable the body execute other services needed by the people.

He noted that the group’s Orphans Support Scheme coordinated by its Children Affairs Committee had continued to render education aid to the youths up to university level.

He called on the faithful for funds to build more schools to complement the eight secondary and 26 primary schools owned by the body and make room for more opportunities for the children.