The National Assembly Service Commission has told the outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, that he lacks power to dictate anything to the Commission.

Sani-Omolori had in a statement on Wednesday rejected the decision of the National Assembly Service Commission to retire him.

But the Commission in letter signed by the Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, gave the outgoing Clerk of National Assembly 24 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him over his comment.

The query reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a Press Release titled: ‘Retirement age for staff of the National Assembly Service is 40 years of Service or 65 years of Age, whichever comes first’ dated 15th July, 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide Section 6(1)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (As amended).

“The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission. You press release is considered by the Commission as a gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter requested to explain to the Commission within twenty four (24) hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per the provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (As Amended) for this gross insubordination.”