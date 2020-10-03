The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed Ojo Olatunde as the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly.

This was confirmed by a statement from the NASC on Friday.

The statement, by the Executive Chairman of NASC, Ahmad Amshi, also named Chinedu Akabueze as the substantive Clerk to the House of Representatives.

The NASC Commission had on July 17 and 20 appointed Ojo and other top management staff to their different positions in acting capacity.

Amshi, in the statement, said the confirmation of the officers was approved at NASC’s 506th meeting held on September 30.

He said their appointments also took effect from September 30, except for Akabueze, whose appointment would take effect from November 25.

The other officers whose appointment were confirmed are: Bala Yabani, Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; Dauda Ladan, Clerk of the Senate; Yusuf Danbatta, Secretary to NASC; and Orunwase Osaze, Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development.

Others are Ademola Adebanjo, Secretary, Legal; Ramatu Ahmad, Secretary, Research and Information; Basir Hamza, Secretary, Health Services; and Sani Tambuwal, Secretary Health Services.

Also confirmed were Aimua Ehikioya, Secretary, Special Duties; Liman Sanda, Secretary, Procurement, Estate and Works; Oladoyin Suraj, Secretary, Inter Parliamentary and Protocol; while Iloba Ugochi was appointed Deputy Clerk of Senate (Legislative).

The statement said Navati Illiya was confirmed as Deputy Clerk of the Senate (Administration), while Damzariya Himidu was confirmed as Deputy Clerk of House of Representatives.

