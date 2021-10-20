NASC complex now to cost N11.65b from N2.5b — Chairman

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the National Assembly leadership would continue to support the legislature through the provision of needed infrastructure to ensure that the institution delivers on its mandate to Nigerians.

Lawan made this known at the foundation laying ceremony of the National Assembly Service Commission complex.

According to the Senate President on Wednesday in Abuja, the provision of needed infrastructure would guarantee and enhance productivity of the legislature in service delivery.

He said: “The leadership and membership of the National Assembly, are totally committed to ensuring that this legislative arm of government is given the kind of support that it deserves for us to have a legislature that will be effective and efficient in delivering its service and mandate.

“Let me add here, that the National Assembly Service Commission is that institution of the legislature that ensures that the Oghi quality of staff are recruited, that ensures training and retraining and appointment of top management into the National Assembly management for service delivery to members of the National Assembly.

“Most of use are not here as professionals, we are here to represent Nigerians and, therefore, we need the kind of support that the National Assembly Service Commission staff will deliver to us.

“[And] what will make us to work well effectively and efficiently, would be to have National Assembly staff who are well trained and motivated.

“We will support the Commission to have staff that will be well motivated for us to get the benefits of their services.”

The Senate president also urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration to expedite action on the processes of ensuring that the dilapidating parts of the National Assembly are rehabilitated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, described the construction of the NASC permanent office building as a “historic” feat recorded under the ninth Assembly.

According to Amshi, the fifth National Assembly Service Commission found it expedient to re-engage Triad Associates for the stage three execution of the project given their professional competence to ensure continuity.

He added that at the point of conceiving the project in 2010, the construction cost was estimated at N2.5 billion.

Amshi, however, explained that due to inflationary trends and incorporation of modern material and facilities, the project would cost N11.65 billion for it to be completed.

He said: “The capital provision of National Assembly Service Commission in this year’s budget (2021) is N3 billion, even though this is not enough to pay the 30 per cent mobilisation fee as required by law, the contractor was able to mobilise to site and acquired reasonable quantity of materials with what we are able to pay the firm.”

Lawmakers present during the ceremony included the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase; Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriations, Jibrin Barau; Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; and House Committee Chairman, Engr. Sani Bala Umar.