Nasboi survives ghastly accident while pursuing Davido collaboration

Popular Nigerian skit maker and musician, Lawal Nasiru, widely known as Nasboi, has survived a serious car accident while attempting to secure a feature for his upcoming song with Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Nasboi revealed on Tuesday that his vehicle collided with a parked trailer.

The entertainer had embarked on an ambitious road trip about seven days ago, travelling across Nigeria’s 36 states in a bid to capture Davido’s attention and collaborate on a potential hit track.

Although the exact location of the accident was not disclosed, the incident has sparked widespread concern among fans and supporters, many of whom have taken to social media to express their relief and sympathy.

Shortly after the crash, Nasboi went live on social media to reassure his followers that he was safe and recovering.

In the live video, he maintained a calm and reflective tone, stating that he did not blame the accident on his journey.

He said, “This could have happened in Lagos, too. I don’t even know how it happened; I’m just laughing.

“At this point, I think I need to give up. Thank God nobody was injured or killed. We are all good.”

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, fans have praised Nasboi’s resilience and determination, while wishing him a full recovery and success in his musical aspirations.

