NasarawaDecides: APC wins 11, opposition 12 in State’s Assembly seats

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa has won 11 out of the 24 seats of the state House of Assembly.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won eight seats, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) clinched two seats each.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the results as collated from the various centres across the state.

However, the result of Lafia Central state constituency was declared inconclusive by INEC.

According to the results, the re-elected members and their parties included: the incumbent Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi (APC- Umaisha/Ugya), Nehemiah Dandaura (APC-Akwanga North), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Danladi Jatau (APC- Kokona West) and Ibrahim Nana (APC-Keffi West).

Others elected on the platform of APC were: Muhammad Omadefu (APC-Keana), Suleiman Yakubu (APC- Awe South), Hajara Danyaro (APC-Nasarawa Central), Emmanuel Manding (APC-Wamba) and Hudu A. Hudu (APC-Awe North).

Those elected on the platform of PDP included: Abel Bala – Nassarawa Eggon West, Ibrahim Akwe – Obi 1, Luka Zhekaba – Obi 2, John Ovey – Keffi East, John Dizaho – Karu/Gitata, Aliyu Chunbaya – Akwanga South, Esson Mairiga – Lafia North, and Muhammed Onyanki – Doma North.

Those elected on the platform of SDP are: Adamu Kaika for Udege/Loko and Musa Saidu Gude for Uke/Karshi constituencies.

Muhammed Isimbabi and Musa Ibrahim were elected on the platform of NNPP for Toto/Gadabuke and Doma South state constituencies, respectively.