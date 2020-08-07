The Nasarawa State Government has vowed that it will fish out killers of the former Information Officer of Akun Development Area and former Treasurer, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council, Benjamin Ekom

Diogo Shammah, the state Commissioner of information, Culture and Tourism, made the statement on Thursday during his condolence visit to the family of the late veteran journalist in Washo, Akun Development Area of the state.

The commissioner said fishing out and punishing the perpetrators would serve as deterrent to others and ensure peace in the state.

He prayed God to expose the perpetrators of the devilish act.

Shammah, who expressed concern over the security challenges in the state, assured that the State Government had taken step to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said the state government would continue to protect the lives and property of its citizens for development to thrive.

The Commissioner also described late Ekom as a true friend and colleague in the journalism profession who contributed a lot to the development of the state.

“I enjoin Eggon Community and members of the family to take solace in God,” he said.

The commissioner prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

He reiterated the state government’s continued commitment to addressing the security challenges bedevilling the state.

Responding on behalf of the Eggon Community and family, the Aren Akun, Alhaji Usman Galadima Umbugadu; President, Eggon Cultural Development Association, Pastor Wilberforce Alaku; and President, EYM, Daniel Anyuabuga-Yaro, separately thanked the Commissioner and state government for identifying with them in their moment of grief.

They appealed to the state government to take proactive measures to bring the perpetrators to book.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ekom was attacked and killed on August 3 in his house in Washo, Akun Development Area of the state.

