Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, says he is committed to tackling vices such as sex for marks, extortion and other unethical conducts in the institution.

Mohammed made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

He said that such a commitment would go a long way in improving the standard of education in the state and the country at large.

He said: “We are committed toward ensuring that our system is run based on the rule of law and to ensure that the system does not have place for unethical conducts.

“I am talking about examination malpractice, cultism, and extortion, sales of grade for sex or money among other conducts.

“How we are going to achieve it will be multidimensional; the first dimension is to provide information to our staff and students about the dangers of this vices.

“I am happy to tell you that all kinds of indiscipline and misconducts are contained in the staff and students handbooks and there are appropriate committees to deal with that.

“The second dimension is strengthening the disciplinary process so that anybody found will made to bear the brunt and brought to book accordingly and to serve as deterrent to others.

“Finally, we have the capacity to implement the sanction on anybody found guilty in the university.”

The vice chancellor promised dignity, accountability, transparency in the discharging of his duties for the overall development of the institution.

He added: “What we are aspiring to do really is to establish a system that is guided by the time tested principle of accountability, transparency and due process.”

Mohammed assured of his desire to give topmost priority to the welfare of the students and staff to improve their standard of living.

He said that the management would continue to be committed by providing an enabling environment for teaching and learning for the overall development of the education sector.