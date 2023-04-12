Nasarawa University postpones Convocation ceremony

The Management of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), has postponed its 7th convocation ceremony.

This is contained in a statement signed by Registrar of the institution, Bala Ahmed, and made available to newsmen Wednesday in Keffi.

According to Ahmed, all other pre-convocation activities including lectures, press conference among others scheduled for April 14, 2023 have also been postponed pending new dates to be announced.

The Convocation was initially scheduled to take place Saturday, April 15, 2023.

“The university regrets any inconveniences this may have caused our invited guests. However, a new date will be communicated in due course,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, had in a recent interview with newsmen in Keffi, vowed to make the convocation ceremony in the institution an annual event.

He said the ceremony would be an annual event after clearing backlogs of convocation ceremonies for past graduands during the 6th combined convocation ceremony held in 2022.

“We have resolved that henceforth we will be organising our convocation on an annual basis so that we don’t keep our graduands waiting for their certificates.”