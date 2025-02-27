Nasarawa United stun NPFL leaders, Remo Stars

Nasarawa United Football Club of Lafia on Wednesday stunned visiting table leaders Remo Stars FC of Ikenne 1-0 in a Match Day 26 fixture of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League.

In the match played at the Lafia Township Stadium behind closed doors, Anas Yusuf scored 25 minutes into the game.

The goal was enough to secure all three points for the home team.

The win, the first under new team head coach Salisu Yusuf, marked a significant turning point in their effort to escape relegation and climb up the NPFL standings.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nasarawa United are currently ranked 17th with 30 points, while Remo Stars still lead the NPFL table with 51 points.

In a post-match interview, Yusuf said the victory was a testament to the team’s hard work and determination.

He said he knew it was not going to be an easy game against the league leaders.

“But our team’s plan got us a win to enable us move up on the table,” the coach said.

Yusuf then promised to work hard to ensure that the players’ individual talents and skills were worked on.

“This is to enable them play as a team to improve the fortunes of the club in the current season,” he added.

On his part, Daniel Ogunmodede, the coach of Remo Stars, said his boys played well but unfortunately lost the game.

“We created many goal scoring chances in the second half of the game, but we could not utilise them,” Ogunmodede said.

The coach added that he and his players and other team officials had already put the game behind them and were planning for the matches ahead to maintain their lead.

