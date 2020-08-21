As the preparation for the Nigeria Professional Football 2020/2021 hots up, after the disruption of 2019/2020 season by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lafia-based Nasarawa United on Thursday announced the signing of the midfield maestro, Sadeeq Abdulrazaq, to their fold.

Abdulrazaq, a former FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Niger Tornadoes and Gombe United midfielder, will now lace boots for the Solid Miners side for the NPFL 2020/2021 season.

The Media Officer of the Club, Amos Eche, in a statement in Lagos said the mercurial midfielder got the recruitment nod based on the recommendation of the management of the team.

Eche said: “Following the recommendations of the two committees set up by the Management of Nasarawa United FC ahead of the new football league season, we have secured the services of Sadeeq Abdulrazaq.

“The mercurial midfielder is expected to formalise his move to the Lafia-based Club in few days to come after undergoing his medical fitness test.

“The club’s management has agreed terms with the player’s agent and the Nigerian Football Federation’s intermediary agent, Shuaibu Yakubu, to fast- track his release.”

The Chairman, Isaac Danladi, said the decision to bring the energetic player to the club was to add depth and dominance in the midfield of the Governor Abdullahi Sule’s wards and make a statement in the new league season.