Nasarawa United sack coach, hire ex-Super Eagles handler

Nasarawa United Football Club on Sunday said they have with immediate effect mutually parted ways with Head Coach Kabiru Dogo, with ex-Super Eagles’ Chief Coach Salisu Yusuf replacing him.

Media Officer, Eche Amos, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the decision followed a thorough review of the club’s performance.

The statement said: “Our expectations in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season have not been met.

“In spite of the efforts of the coaching staff and players, results have not improved to the level required, and we have taken the difficult decision to make a change.”

Amos added the club management had since specially thanked Dogo who was on his second stint with the club for his efforts, commitment, and hard work during his time.

Also Read:

He then revealed that the club’s management has also already appointed Yusuf as a replacement for Dogo, adding: “Yusuf is to take charge of the team immediately.”

He said Yusuf, a former Super Eagles midfielder, boasts of an intimidating coaching curriculum vitae both at club and national levels.

He said: “We hope that his coming will help to turn around the fortunes of our club in the remaining part of the league campaign.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nasarawa United are presently placed 18th on the 20-club NPFL log with 26 points from 24 matches.

With seven wins, five draws and 12 losses so far, they will need to do better to avoid a quick return to the Nigeria National League, where they were in 2023/2024.

Post Views: 32