Bala Nikyu, the Head Coach of Nasarawa United, on Thursday in Lafia warned his players not to rely on their present leadership of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

Nikyu, while speaking with newsmen after their 3-0 defeat of Dakkada Football Club of Uyo at the Lafia Township Stadium, cautioned his players.

He warned that in spite of their move into the top position on the table, it was not yet time to relax or celebrate.

Nasarawa United reclaimed the top spot on the NPFL table with 27 points from 16 matches, dislodging former leaders Rangers International on goals difference.

Nikyu said: “There is nothing to rejoice about yet, as far as I am concerned.

“Goals difference is not what you can count on.

“If you are topping the table with about five or seven points, that’s another case entirely.

“But if you are on top just leading with goal difference, I think there is still much work to be done.”

The coach however appreciated the work ethics of his players, and for playing according to instructions

He said: “This led to the positive results on the pitch.”

The club reclaimed top spot after several weeks in the 2020/2021 NPFL through the Match Day 16 fixture, pushing Kwara United, Kano Pillars and Rangers aside.

All four clubs are with 27 points each from 16 matches played, but Nasarawa United are ahead of others on goals difference.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nasarawa United took control of the game early and got a penalty kick converted by Ikenna Offor in the 6th minute.

NAN reports that three minutes later, Silas Nwankwo doubled the lead for the home team, with Offor securing his brace in the 34th minute.

In spite of several clear goalscoring chances, both sides were unable to find the net till the game ended.