Nasarawa to prosecute owners of illegal structures

The Nasarawa State government has threatened to prosecute those erecting structures in the state without approvals.

The Managing Director of the state’s Urban Development Board (NUDB), Mohammed Wada-Yayaha, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

Wada-Yahaya said that the government would no longer allow individuals to develop structures illegally, hence the need to prosecute those found wanting.

The managing director said the board had on several occasions notified land developers to seek approval before erecting structures, but most turned deaf ears.

He said the board would go all out to demolish all illegal structures in the state to serve as a deterrent to others.

Wada-Yahaya also called on the people to avoid building on the water ways.

The managing director said that the ongoing demolition in Karu was not to witch hunt anybody, but to ensure that the right things were done for development to thrive.

“The exercise was to ensure compliance and sanity in building standards and to ensure that individuals and land developers adhere strictly to building laws,” he said.

He said the board had followed proper procedure before embarking on the demolition exercise in Karu Local Government Area.

Wada-Yahaya further said that the demolition exercise would soon be extended to other local government areas of the state.