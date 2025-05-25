Nasarawa to establish first electric vehicles production factory in Nigeria

The Nasarawa State Government says it will sustain efforts to utilising lithium resources in the state towards establishing the first electric vehicles factory in Nigeria.

Governor Abdullahi Sule stated this at an event organised by the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group to commemorate his six years in office.

The event held on Sunday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state’s lithium reserves have garnered significant attention, particularly with the recent inauguration of a lithium processing factory in the state.

The factory was built by Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited.

Sule said that the development aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts to promote clean energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

He added that his government would ensure that all mineral resources, including lithium produced in the state were processed there before exported or transported to other states and countries.

The governor added that in spite of government’s efforts, it was only the first stage of lithium processing that is currently taking place in the state.

“We will continue to engage investors and strategic partners to ensure that the second stage, which is the production of battery and assembling of vehicles in the state.

“My administration’s desire is to achieve this milestone,” Sule said.

Sule, who feared that his administration may not complete the project, assured that his predecessor would bring it to fruition.

Sule thanked President Bola Tinubu for his impressive economic reforms, promised to key into the president’s reforms for the overall development of the state.

The governor also promised to use the remaining two years of his administration to better the lots of the citizens.

Earlier, Hajiya Hussaina Sule and Chairperson of the support group, said that the event was to celebrate the achievements of the governor in the last six years.

Sule, who is the governor’s daughter, commended him for executing a lot of legacy projects across the state.

She listed some of the critical projects to include, flyovers and underpasses in Lafia and Akwanga, and the State Secretariat complex in Lafia.

She added that the governor had also constructed over 600 kilometers of urban and rural roads, among others.

