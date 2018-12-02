Nasarawa SWAN expresses worry over government’s non-release of funds for state contingent to National Sports Festival

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria says it is deeply concerned by non-release of funds for the state’s contingent to the 19th National Sports Festival.

Cheke Emmanuel, the Nasarawa State SWAN Chairman, in a statement in Lafia on Sunday said it was worried by the poor preparations and non-camping of athletes to the festival.

“We are deeply concerned by the failure of the state government to release funds to the sports authorities, with just a week to the commencement of the festival in Abuja,” the Association said in the statement.

It pointed out that it has fears that what happened at the 2018 National Youth Games in Ilorin could repeat itself at the National Sports Festival if nothing was done immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state was fined N5.5 million for not participating at the tournament.

The Nasarawa State SWAN urged the state government to as a matter of urgency release funds to the state Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

It said this would enable the ministry to mobilise the state’s contingent to the festival.

The association also urged sports administrators in the state to live up to their responsibilities by genuinely funding and coordinating sports activities to achieve optimal performance in the state.

NAN reports that the festival is billed to hold from Thursday to December 16 in Abuja.