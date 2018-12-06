Nasarawa restores full salary payments to LG workers – Commissioner

Haruna Osegba, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, says the state government has restored the full payment of salaries to local government workers in the state.

Osegba, who was represented by Bala Sani, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said this in Lafia on Thursday after the State Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting.

He said that the era of salary payment to local government in the state in predetermined percentages was over.

He said that due to an improvement in the state’s allocation from the Federation Account and a boost in its Internally Generated Revenue, the government had been able to resume full payment of salaries in September this year.

The commissioner commended the local government workers for their support and understanding during the trying times, assuring them the state government would gradually defray the arrears, which accrued from the past percentage salary payments, in due course.

Osegba said: “This administration is committed to sustaining the full payment of salaries to local government workers promptly, even when there is a shortfall in its allocation, while improving on the workers’ welfare so as to boost their productivity.”

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that local government workers in the state started receiving their monthly salaries in percentages since October 2015 because of what the state government termed paucity of funds, occasioned by the economic recession in the country then.