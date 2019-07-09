The Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga in Nasarawa State, has reduced its tuition fee from N95,000 to N47,500 per session, according to the proprietor, David Abuluya.

Abuluya told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Akwanga that the gesture was to “make higher education affordable to all, irrespective of status in the society”.

The proprietor also hinted of plans to offer scholarships to 300 students during the 2019/2020 academic session, and explained that traditional rulers in the state would be given some slots in the scheme.

He said: “The traditional rulers will be expected to offer the slots allotted to them to youths in their respective chiefdoms.”

Abuluya disclosed that he opted to route the scholarships through the rulers to ensure that all parts of the state benefited.

The proprietor cautioned students against cultism, examination malpractice and other vices, saying that anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.