Nasarawa: Police warn trouble makers ahead of Appeal Court judgment

The Nasarawa State Police Command has warned political parties and their supporters against any act of violence ahead of the Court of Appeal judgment on the governorship election in the state.

The state’s acting Commissioner of Police, Shettima Muhammad, gave the warning at a news conference on Monday.

Muhammad, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, said in Lafia that the police in collaboration with other security agencies had beefed up security across the state in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order before and after judgment to be delivered soon.

He said: “Security personnel have been adequately deployed to strategic locations in the State to maintain peace.

“I hereby call on leaders of all political parties to prevail on their supporters to shun unguarded utterances that may trigger political tension or engage in mass action that may be seen as preparation for violent procession.

“They should also celebrate moderately without infringing on the fundamental rights of members of the public.

“Anyone or group that tries to disrupt peace and cause breakdown of law and order shall face the full wrath of the law.”

The acting CP assured of the commitment of the police to provide adequate security for citizens and encouraged them to go about their legitimate businesses and avoid acts capable of disrupting peace in the state.

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lafia had in a split judgment of two to one on October 2, 2023 nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress and declared David Umbugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the governorship election.

Sule challenged the decision of the tribunal sacking him at the Appeal Court, which was heard on November 15, while the court reserved judgment to a date yet to be announced.